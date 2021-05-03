Patriots QB Mac Jones' Rookie of the Year odds might surprise you originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What are the chances that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones wins next season's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award?

Oddsmakers think the former Alabama quarterback has somewhat of a chance.

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft last Thursday. He was the fifth and final quarterback selected in Round 1.

Jones was labeled by several draft experts as one of the most NFL-ready offensive players in the 2021 class. It's not outlandish to suggest he could play a lot of games next season, and maybe even start a good portion of it.

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton showed very little in 2020 to suggest he's capable of keeping the job for the entirety of the upcoming campaign.

Here are the latest betting lines for the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Player Odds Trevor Lawrence +275 Justin Fields +500 Trey Lance +600 Zach Wilson +850 Mac Jones +1100 Kyle Pitts +1100 Ja'Marr Chase +1200 Najee Harris +1400 DeVonta Smith +1600 Jaylen Waddle +1600

If Jones does play early and often as a rookie, he should have a decent chance to be in the mix for this award for several reasons, and one is the talent around him.

The Patriots have a tremendous offensive line, which is the ideal scenario for a rookie QB. New England went from having the worst group of tight ends in 2019 and 2020 to what projects to be one of the best in 2021 thanks to the free agent additions of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

The wide receiver depth chart still isn't amazing, but signing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne make it better. The running back position is loaded with depth, including a premier pass-catcher in James White who will be a reliable target for Jones out of the backfield.

And, of course, Jones will get elite coaching from head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Now, despite all of this, it's hard to envision Lawrence not winning this award. He was the No. 1 pick as a generational QB prospect and should start all 17 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But if Lawrence struggles or misses games because of an injury, you can't totally rule out Jones if he gets an opportunity under center.