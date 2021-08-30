Patriots QB Mac Jones reveals endorsement deal with Nobull

Pats' Mac Jones announces first NFL endorsement deal in IG video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's unclear whether Mac Jones will be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1, but he didn't need that title to earn himself a sponsorship.

Jones has partnered with the athletic footwear and apparel company Nobull in an endorsement deal the company announced Monday on Instagram. It's a multiyear sponsorship, according to Bloomberg's Kim Bhasin.

"Nobull is different," Jones said in a statement. "Combine that with the fact that they are a Boston-based company, the partnership felt serendipitous."

Jones revealed his partnership with Nobull, which works closely with CrossFit and was the title sponsor of this year's CrossFit Games, in an Instagram video Monday.

"There's always expectations," Jones says in the video, which features him working out in Nobull apparel. "Pop Warner: You can't play this position. High school: You're too small to play this position. College: You'll just be the backup.

"Expectations come from other people. I have goals. It's time to put in the work."

Jones has put in some impressive work since the Patriots made him the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He looked sharp handling starting duties in joint practices against the New York Giants while Cam Newton was sidelined and has performed relatively well in all three preseason games.

The Alabama product was the last of five QBs taken in the first round this season, but he's still a high-profile player, as evidenced by Jones landing his first endorsement deal as an NFL quarterback.

If he replaces Newton as the Patriots' starter, expect more endorsement deals to follow.