Patriots QB Mac Jones reportedly expected to start vs. Bears on MNF

Mac Jones is back. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the young Patriots QB will be available on Monday to start against the Chicago Bears after missing the past three starts with a high ankle sprain.

Jones injured his ankle in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. He bent his leg awkwardly while being taken down by Calais Campbell and was replaced with Brian Hoyer, who started in his place against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. However, after less than one quarter of that game, Hoyer sustained a concussion and was replaced by Bailey Zappe, a QB the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

What about the QB 'controversy' with Bailey Zappe?

So now that Jones is back, does that mean the quarterback "controversy" between him and Zappe is over? Well, it would have to exist for it to be over. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on Thursday that it doesn't.

There is no QB controversy in New England. When Mac Jones is healthy enough to return to play, he’ll be the starter, per sources. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 20, 2022

Head coach Bill Belichick has been very complimentary of Zappe over his last two starts, but hasn't discussed replacing Jones with Zappe. Jones has a whole season of starts under his belt, and while Zappe has played well, he's started just two games.

So right now, there is no controversy. Jones is reportedly starting, the end. Fans, of course, may think differently. Fans of any team in the wide world of sports have a long tradition of thinking the grass is greener on the other side, so Jones' 1-2 record at the start of the season seems tragic compared to Zappe's two consecutive wins over the past two weeks.

Whether the grass is actually greener remains to be seen, because Jones' lawn will be getting all the water while Zappe's will have to survive without.