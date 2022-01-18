Patriots QB Mac Jones reflects on rookie season in heartfelt post

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season in heartfelt IG post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones ended his social media hiatus on Tuesday to reflect on his first NFL season.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted to Instagram for the first time since Aug. 30, two weeks before the start of the 2021 campaign. He shared a positive message for his Pats teammates and the fans in Foxboro as the organization turns the page to 2022.

"What an unbelievable ride this first year has been," Jones captioned his handful of photos from the season. "There’s no other group of guys I’d rather work with, grow with and compete with.

"Cannot wait to play in front of the greatest fans in the world again! #GoPats #JustGettingStarted"

Despite the unfortunate ending, Jones' rookie year can be considered a success. After beating out veteran Cam Newton for the starting QB job, he led the Patriots back into the playoffs with a 10-7 record and put himself into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

Jones started all 17 games for New England, completing 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be counted on to make another leap in Year 2, and it appears he's already focused on doing just that.