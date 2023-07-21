Mac Jones' player rating in ‘Madden 24' is depressingly low originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The much-anticipated player ratings for the upcoming "Madden NFL 24" video game have been released throughout the week, and on Friday, the ratings for every quarterback were unveiled.

There were no huge surprises at the top.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP last season, leads the position with a 99 overall rating. He is one of five players in the game with the highest possible rating. Joe Burrow (95), Josh Allen (94), Lamar Jackson (91) and Jalen Hurts (88) round out the top five.

Where does Patriots quarterback Mac Jones rank?

The Alabama product received a 74 overall rating, placing him 24th among quarterbacks. Some notable QBs rated higher than Jones include Daniel Jones (75), Justin Fields (76), Ryan Tannehill (76), Derek Carr (78), Jared Goff (80) and Geno Smith (81). Panthers rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young has the same rating as Jones' 74 but is technically ranked a little higher based on some of the specific category ratings (such as awareness, throwing power, throwing accuracy, etc.).

Based on these ratings, the Madden crew essentially sees Jones as the 24th-best quarterback in the league, or close to it. Is that a fair assessment of Jones? It's not too far off. He's not a top 10 quarterback by any means. A case can be made that he's somewhere in the 18 to 22 range.

Jones enjoyed a strong rookie campaign in 2021 when he led all rookies in most stat categories and helped the Patriots make the playoffs. His second season was a difficult one. Jones didn't perform at a high level and he missed three games because of an ankle injury. But it wasn't all his fault. The Patriots didn't surround him with enough talent at the skill positions and the offensive coaching staff led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge was a disaster.

It's important to note that player ratings in the game change throughout the season with roster updates that people can download.

"Madden NFL 24" releases Aug. 18 on Playstation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC.