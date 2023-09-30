Patriots QB Mac Jones not fined for alleged incident with Jets’ Sauce Gardner

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) pushes New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) behind a group of players during the second half at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not receive a fine from the NFL following the incident where he allegedly hit Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the “private parts” during last Sunday’s matchup at MetLife Stadium



During the fourth quarter of New York’s 15-10 loss, Jones was tackled by linebacker C.J. Mosley, and afterward got in the face of the star cornerback as a shoving match ensued between the two sides.

Gardner, who tossed Jones to the ground, revealed following the game that he did so because the gun-slinger hit him below the belt.

“That’s probably the first time that’s ever happened to me,” he said. “He got tackled and he reached his hand up to get me to help him up and I just moved his hand out of the way. But then he got up and he just came up to me like ‘Good job.’

"While he’s saying that, he hit me in my private parts, first time for everything I guess... He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.”

It was reported earlier this week that the league would be looking into the incident, however as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday afternoon, there was not sufficient video evidence to reveal Jones’ actions.

Despite being fined by the league in the past, the quarterback was let off the hook this time, as did Gardner for his shove.