Patriots QB Mac Jones named 2022 Pro Bowl alternate

The NFL announced Sunday that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be a Pro Bowl alternate.

Jones led New England to a 10-7 record. He threw 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Passing for 3,801 yards, he completed 67.6% of his passes. Jones was a key part of New England’s seven-game winning streak that helped propel them into playoff contention. After starting the season 2-4, Jones and the Patriots were able to find their footing.

This is just one of several postseason accolades for Jones. He headlined a rookie class that was named the best in football by Pro Football Focus. He was also nominated to the PFWA All-Rookie team.

This nomination could give Jones momentum heading into 2022, as he looks to continue his growth and his second season.

