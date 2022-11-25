Patriots QB Mac Jones likes this particular dynamic of the offense

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones likes a new wrinkle in the Patriots offense, ahead of their Thanksgiving Day primetime matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

New England has made a concerted effort to use tight ends out of the backfield over the last couple games. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith saw backfield action on Sunday. Henry was utilized out of the backfield 10 times, while Smith came out in 8-of-34 snaps.

Versatility is something this New England offense could use after scoring only three points with the offense on the field Sunday against the New York Jets. The Patriots have been trying to diversify their play-calling, and this new wrinkle with the tight ends is their way of doing so.

“It was a good little adjustment,” said Jones, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “They’re two really some of our best players right there. They provide, obviously, the ability to block but also to run and catch passes. So two really smart football players. Definitely great to have them on the field together. Definitely provides good stuff that we can do and then it makes the defense — it’s hard for them. It’s a challenge for them. So definitely enjoy those guys. We’ll just continue to do that.”

The use of the tight ends in the backfield may help kick-start the offense, as New England enters a difficult part of the schedule. This offense needs a spark and continued use of the tight ends may help provide exactly that.

