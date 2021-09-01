Patriots QB Mac Jones' impressive leadership detailed by Troy Brown

Troy Brown details Patriots QB Mac Jones' impressive leadership originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones won the New England Patriots quarterback competition with his impressive performance in training camp, joint practices and the three preseason games.

He was dubbed the most "NFL-ready" prospect by many experts entering the 2021 draft and it showed over the last month or so.

One of the most impressive aspects of Jones' performance was his leadership on and off the field.

Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown had plenty of praise Wednesday for that part of Jones' repertoire.

"I just think Mac has been incredibly poised," Brown said during a Zoom call with reporters. "He's been able to improve over the course of training camp. He's put in the work and just been a trusted player for us since he's gotten here.

"I think he's shown the ability to be a good leader and good in the locker room. He's great with the guys and the receiver group for sure. He's just been a tremendous leader, and I guess those are some of the qualities he had at Alabama, and some of those things are starting to show right now."

Jones has already earned plenty of respect from his teammates, including veterans, as Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater noted last week.

"The way he commands respect, even from guys like myself, older guys on this team who have been here for a while," Slater said. "He's earned that respect by the way he's gone about his craft. He's been a joy to work with."

The Patriots have two weeks to continue Jones' development and get him quality practice reps before opening the regular season Week 1 against the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

The pressure will be at a much higher level when the games actually matter beginning Sept. 12, but so far, Jones' handling of expectations and ability to perform at a high level in a complex offense is an encouraging sign for the Patriots.