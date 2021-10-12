Patriots QB Mac Jones had this honest criticism of his performance vs. Texans

Mac Jones had this honest criticism of his performance vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were fortunate to escape NRG Stadium with a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans in last weekend's Week 5 game.

The Patriots were trailing 22-9 in the third quarter but rallied to score on four consecutive drives, with rookie quarterback Mac Jones completing 11 of his last 12 pass attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown. Jones was credited with his first career game-winning drive as a result.

Jones knows he can play better, though, and he gave an interesting answer Monday afternoon when asked what he was going to write in his improvement journal from Sunday's win in Houston.

“I think I let the other team touch the ball too much,” Jones said on WEE's "Merloni and Fauria". “Whether I was throwing the it away or not, just the intent of the pass needs to be better so either our guy touches it or nobody touches it. I can work on that."

Despite the accuracy not being perfect, don't expect Jones to get too conservative when surveying the field from the pocket.

“But I’m not going to be gun-shy or anything like that, there’s just a more methodical way to go about it," he explained. "Try to get the guys the ball, and if it’s not there, go to my next read or throw it away so that there’s no plays where I put the ball in danger. I did that far too many times (against the Texans).”

Jones threw one interception against the Texans, but he could have had at least two other passes picked off. Fortunately for the Patriots, the Texans dropped a couple of those passes.

The Patriots quarterback will need to be more accurate in Week 6 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that leads the league with 10 interceptions.