Patriots QB Mac Jones has funny reaction to Jakobi Meyers' first touchdown

Mac Jones has funny reaction to Jakobi Meyers' first career TD

Jakobi Meyers finally did it.

The New England Patriots wide receiver entered Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns with the most career receptions without a receiving touchdown.

Meyers found the end zone in the fourth quarter of his team's dominant 45-7 win, resulting in a raucous reaction from Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium and some of his teammates on social media.

Most career receptions at time of first TD catch (in last 40 years, via @EliasSports):



🏈Jakobi Meyers: 134

🏈Bobby Wade: 80

🏈Wes Welker: 69

🏈Lindsay Scott: 59

🏈Dennis Northcutt: 57



The reaction of teammates said it all, with everyone off sideline to celebrate with Jakobi. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2021

He shrugged off a tackler and ran along the sideline into the end zone, diving at the goal line to make sure he got in.

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN!



📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sKTPjxaTre — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was really happy for Meyers and had plenty of praise for the wideout after the victory.

"It was awesome," Jones said during a press conference. "I told him today, 'You're gonna score,' before the game. I didn't know it was going to come from (Brian) Hoyer. It was great. I was super excited. We were out there together and I was so concerned about the ball. I was like, 'We got to find the ball.' And I guess they found it, so that's good.

"Jakobi is a great teammate. It's much-deserved. He's going to get more from here, we're just going to keep stacking them up. Hopefully there will be a bunch. He's a great teammate, gets open in the red zone, does his job even when he's not getting the ball. He's in there knocking people down and just being really physical. We're really happy to be able to play together and hopefully we'll play together for a long time."

Mac Jones was FURIOUS that Jakobi Meyers first TD reception was from Brian Hoyer and not him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yDQSTn2Hfu — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 14, 2021

Meyers leads the Patriots with 49 receptions and 483 receiving yards this season. He's become an important player in New England's offense since arriving in Foxboro as an undrafted free agent in 2019.