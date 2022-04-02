Patriots QB Mac Jones has fired up reaction to DeVante Parker trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have given quarterback Mac Jones another quality wide receiver to target next season, and he seems pretty excited about it.

It's not official yet, but according to multiple reports, the Patriots are acquiring DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

A few hours after news of the trade surfaced, Jones took to Twitter to express his feelings on the move:

It's not hard to understand Jones' excitement over this trade.

Parker possesses the size, strength and speed the Patriots lack at the wide receiver position. He's the type of outside threat the Patriots need, one who also can make big plays on deep passes.

The 29-year-old veteran tallied 40 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns last season despite missing seven games. His best season came in 2019 when he posted career highs with 72 receptions, 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

Wide receiver was a position the Patriots had to upgrade over the offseason, and the addition of Parker is a nice boost for Jones and the passing attack. More work remains for the Patriots, though, and we could still see them add another wideout or two before training camp begins.

The best place to find that player might be the 2022 NFL Draft later this month. The Patriots, as a result of this Parker trade, now have eight picks at their disposal, and this year's class is deep with exciting talent at wide receiver.