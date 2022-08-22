Patriots QB Mac Jones finally opens up on locker photo of Bills playoff loss

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a reminder of last season’s opening-round playoff loss in his locker. The photo was discovered earlier this month, and now, we know the reason why it’s there.

Jones received his first action of the preseason last Friday, as the regular season inches closer. He played a minor role in the Patriots’ 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers by going 4-of-8 throwing on the evening for 61 yards.

Following the game, he went into great detail about why he has that particular photo in his locker, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com. It’s a motivational tool for him and something he uses as he gets set to enter his second season in the NFL. Two poems in particular also fuel him for motivation.

“I’ve always been a big fan of having motivational stuff in your locker,” Jones said. “My dad actually — the two things that he’s always showed me is the poem ‘Man in the Arena’ and ‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling. Those are the two that are more important to me. But I’ve always done that. (The photo is) last year, but I think it’s motivation to just come in here and work every day.

“I do love the two poems a lot. That’s a big shoutout to my dad because he kind of gave me those when I was probably like 6 years old and kind of explained everything to me, and as I grew, I continued to just enjoy that. Actually, the ‘If’ poem was in Wimbledon, so that’s where he learned about it in the locker room in Wimbledon. So that’s pretty cool.”

Jones and the Patriots will need to have a strong 2022 season, as the team looks to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills. An improved Miami Dolphins team is no slouch either, as the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should give the secondary fits.

The Patriots have one final preseason tune-up before they go on the road to Miami for the season opener. They will take on Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

