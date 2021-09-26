How Patriots QB Mac Jones fared in Week 3 vs. Saints

How Mac Jones fared in Week 3 vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not much went right for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Patriots' rookie quarterback was sacked twice and hit 11 times as the offensive line's struggles continued. Jones also tossed the first interception of his NFL career, another INT later in the game that bounced off the hands of tight end Jonnu Smith, and a third in the game's final moments.

The result? a 28-13 defeat.

Here's Jones' final stat line for the day:

30/51, 270 yds, 1 TD, 3 INT, 55.2 rating

And here were his top highlights in the loss:

With the Patriots offense struggling to get anything going, Jones finally found wideout Kendrick Bourne in the middle of the field for a 31-yard gain. The drive ended with a New England field goal to make it 14-3 Saints.

Bourne was the bright spot in what was an otherwise dismal day for the Patriots. Jones tossed one up and Bourne came down with an incredible grab for a touchdown that cut the deficit to eight. The former San Francisco 49ers wideout finished with six catches for 96 yards and New England's only TD of the day.

The 1-2 Patriots will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a much-anticipated Week 4 matchup next Sunday night.