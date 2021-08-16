Patriots QB Mac Jones explains why he wore knee brace at practice vs. Eagles

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains why he wore knee brace at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones showed up to Monday's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles wearing a brace on his left knee.

A knee brace hasn't been part of Jones' regular practice attire in training camp, so it was a noteworthy addition.

At Patriots' practice today Mac Jones was wearing a knee brace for the first time this year 👀



After practice Mac Jones says he's wearing a brace today for "protective reasons."

But any potential fears were quickly put to rest when the rookie quarterback met with the media after practice and explained why he was wearing the knee brace.

“I just wanted to try it out for protective reasonings, and I think it's a good idea as a quarterback just to have that on your left, front knee," Jones said. "I'm going to give it a go and see how it feels.

“It feels pretty good. I'm getting a different one tomorrow -- just trying some different things.”

Jones also was asked if wearing the brace had anything to do with a hit he took in last week's preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

“No. No. I feel good," Jones explained. "Practice is practice, and they stay off the quarterback, so everything is good. I just want to make sure I keep it safe. That’s your lead leg when you plant, so you just want to keep it safe.”

Jones had another good practice Monday as he continues to learn the Patriots offense, build chemistry with his offensive teammates and showcase his skills to coaches amid a QB competition against veteran Cam Newton.