Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to miss time with ankle injury

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, pending MRI, per me and @TomPelissero. That means he’ll miss time and potentially head to IR, if the MRI confirms pic.twitter.com/tku5BnLmJV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

The New England Patriots might have to start planning on playing games without starting quarterback Mac Jones under center.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the team believes the second-year signal caller suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury occurred on a hit in the pocket by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who twisted Jones to the ground and fell on his leg.

Jones hopped off the field immediately and was helped to the locker room by teammates. He underwent x-rays that ruled out any structural damage, but there is still fear that he suffered ligament damage, which could be confirmed by a pending MRI.

A high-ankle sprain typically carries a multiple-week prognosis, which means the Patriots could opt to move Jones to injured reserve.

In any case, there’s a good chance that backup Brian Hoyer will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots heading into Lambeau Field next Sunday to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

