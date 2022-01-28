Patriots QB Mac Jones could reportedly earn a spot in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Could Mac Jones be a Pro Bowler in his rookie season?

The No. 15 pick wasn’t on the initial AFC roster, but he could potentially be selected as an alternate, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Jones led the New England Patriots to a 10-7 record, along with a playoff bid. He finished the season throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions — with a 68 completion percentage.

Jones was by far the best rookie quarterback out of a class that was highly touted and he’s set up for a bright future with the Patriots. Here’s what Reiss tweeted about Jones’ odds to earn the Pro Bowl nod.

“With the AFC dipping into alternates at QB,” Reiss said, “momentum is building for Mac Jones to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6. … Stay tuned.”

Mac hits Las Vegas? With the AFC dipping into alternates at QB, momentum is building for Mac Jones to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6 (ABC/ESPN, 3 p.m. ET). Stay tuned.

— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 27, 2022

It would be huge accomplishment for a rookie that has many more accolades to achieve in the future.

