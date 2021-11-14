Patriots QB Mac Jones has career day as rookie progresses by the week

The New England Patriots recorded a resounding 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was a big part of that — he went 19 of 23 on the day, throwing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. In many ways, this was the best game of his young career.

Jones was efficient throughout the entire day and had several stretches where he was able to move the ball down the field methodically. He was able to handle several situations that involved down-and-distance throws. In particular, his 26-yard throw to Jakobi Meyers on third-and-9 was notable to say the least.

He looked comfortable in the pocket all day, despite occasional surges from the Browns’ defensive line. He took what the defense gave him and did not try to force the football into places that weren’t there.

A perfect example of this would be his connection with tight end Hunter Henry. Henry finished Sunday’s game with four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Jones stuck with what worked and the tight end position treated him well on this day.

The quick decision-making of Jones and his ability to progress through his reads really was a key point of emphasis on Sunday. It allowed him to make smart decisions and high-percentage throws. His ability to pick up where Cleveland’s pass rushers were coming from allowed him to make audibles as needed. In that respect, he was able to take command of the game in multiple ways, and not just with his throws.

For the first time this season, everything looked like it came together for Jones. Overall, it looked like the game slowed down for him on Sunday. He was sharp and confident with his decision-making and appears to be progressing by the week.

With that New England having a short week this week, Jones will have to reset quickly. As for now, it looks like he is finding his footing.

