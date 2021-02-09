Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham is clearly on to 2021

As the New England Patriots prepare to begin the 2021 season, quarterback Jarrett Stidham is already locked in. Stidham posted a picture on Instagram Tuesday that indicated he was beginning the process of getting ready for 2021.

The Patriots quarterback room could be a bit different next year, as they are projected in many mock drafts to select a quarterback with the 15th overall pick. Nevertheless, Stidham is staying ready.

With the entire quarterback room not seeing extended action last season, the quarterback competition is very much wide-open for New England. As for now, Stidham is just focused on doing his part in order to get ready for the upcoming year.

After a mixed bag of results in mop-up duty in 2020, Stidham will look to prove himself. Heading into his third season, this offseason and preseason will be crucial for him.