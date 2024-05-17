Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett thinks Drake Maye has ‘a lot of talent’

New England Patriots veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is impressed with the work rookie Drake Maye has been putting in both on and off the field.

Brissett was signed by the Patriots to a one-year deal in March. The veteran will serve in a bridge role while Maye gets adjusted to life in the NFL.

The development of Maye will be crucial for the Patriots organization, as they look to find stability in the quarterback room for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era. So far, it sounds like Maye is taking the right steps.

“He’s got a lot of talent. He can make all the throws. He wants to learn football. He wants to get better,” Brissett said, via MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “That’s what you want. Not only in your quarterback but anybody on the team. I’m excited to work with him. He’s 21. I was 23 -I remember that when I was following Tom around anywhere I (could) learn. He’s already texting me about plays, how do I think about this and cadence and stuff like that. The little nuances of being in this position.”

Development on the field will obviously be equally as important. However, it is a good sign that Maye is eager to learn, as he figures to be a major piece of the Patriots’ future.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire