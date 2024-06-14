Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett says Drake Maye has made ‘tremendous strides’

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett is pleased with how rookie Drake Maye is developing, as the quarterback room has an infusion of rookies with an eye toward the future.

Brissett has been complimentary of Maye throughout the spring workouts. The first-year quarterback has been routinely staying after practice to get up to speed with the offense. He has quickly developed a connection with fellow rookie wide receivers Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk.

“Tremendously. Every day he’s getting better,” Brissett told MassLive’s Mark Daniels, via NESN’s Adam London. “The good thing about it is it’s not like, ‘Oh, I got it right now.’ He’s just constantly trying to find ways to get better. Making some nice throws out there, and you’re seeing his progression come alive.

“He’s been here for three-and-a-half weeks, a month, and he’s made tremendous strides. Not only calling the plays, but footwork, throwing the ball, and his overall understanding of the offense.”

This is certainly encouraging news to hear, as the Patriots continue to develop the North Carolina product for the future.

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has already noted that Brissett is currently the starter for the team, which means Maye still has work to do to catch up.

Nevertheless, Brissett’s comments bode well for the future success in the quarterback room and ultimately the entire franchise.

