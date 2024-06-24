Patriots QB Drake Maye lays out plans before training camp

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is planning to take a little break after a busy offseason. From being drafted by the Patriots in April to undergoing OTAs and minicamp, the rookie has had a busy couple of months.

He has also been quite busy off the field as well meeting fans and familiarizing himself with the city.

His visibility has been prevalent at major sporting events, including the Boston Celtics’ championship run in the NBA Playoffs. Despite all of the busy activities on and off the field, he doesn’t plan to take a complete break.

He plans to work with a familiar friend, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted in his Sunday notes column. Reiss wrote:

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who was present at TD Garden on Monday for the Boston Celtics’ clinching win in the NBA Finals, plans to spend the next few weeks back home in North Carolina. “First real break I’ve had in a long process,” he said, noting that he’ll balance spending time with family and getting ready for the start of training camp. Maye plans to work with longtime NFL coach Clyde Christensen at their alma mater UNC, where Christensen serves as an advisor to head coach Mack Brown.

Maye and the Patriots are inching closer to the beginning of training camp, which is set to start in late July. Taking a break isn’t a bad idea with the start of the 2024 season right around the corner.

