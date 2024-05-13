Patriots QB Drake Maye impressing coaches with work ethic

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is earning the respect of his coaches, as he has been displaying a strong work ethic early on.

The North Carolina product has had to adjust to life in the NFL so far. He has been spending long nights studying the playbook, along with working on taking snaps under center at rookie minicamp. Things have been a little bit different than in college, when he used to operate mostly out of the shotgun, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Nevertheless, he is taking the responsibility of quarterback seriously, and that has been evident to coach Jerod Mayo, who praised the quarterback on Saturday afternoon.

“He has a lot to work on. A lot to work on,” Mayo said. “But I have no doubt that he will put the time in. He was here all night trying to get on the same page as everyone else.”

It certainly bodes well that the quarterback is staying late at the team facility, as he figures to be the face of the franchise. So many futures, both on the field and in the front office, rests on his success.

It may seem unfair, but that’s life in the NFL.

