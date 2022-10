Associated Press

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced ZAPP-ee — was pushed into action two weeks ago when starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer went out with injuries. On Sunday, he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15.