How will Patriots QB competition play out? 'GMFB' weighs in

Associated Press

White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal could miss the rest of the season after tearing his right hamstring, putting another key player on the team's injured list. Madrigal was helped off the field after he tried to beat out a grounder in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's 6-2 loss to Toronto. The 24-year-old Madrigal has a proximal tear of his right hamstring, and White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the team is exploring options for treatment.