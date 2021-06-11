How will Patriots QB competition play out? 'GMFB' weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the New England Patriots QB competition ahead of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the New England Patriots QB competition ahead of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson talks about his goals for the 2021 season. Lawson said he could be an 'otherworldly' type player on the Jets defensive line. He believes his sack numbers will increase as long as he can win his 1-on-1 battles and is excited to start minicamp next week.
The Cleveland Browns need Jordan Elliott to fill a bigger role in 2021 after the departure of Sheldon Richardson. His coach believes he can.
In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every Jets position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the defensive ends…
White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal could miss the rest of the season after tearing his right hamstring, putting another key player on the team's injured list. Madrigal was helped off the field after he tried to beat out a grounder in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's 6-2 loss to Toronto. The 24-year-old Madrigal has a proximal tear of his right hamstring, and White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the team is exploring options for treatment.
Bears media members in attendance at OTAs have shared quick videos from Wednesday's practice, including highlights from Justin Fields.
According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears have agreed to terms with Justin Fields on a fully guaranteed 4-year contract worth $18.871 million.
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry suffered a lower leg/ankle injury during Thursday's OTA session, but the injury reportedly is not serious.
The Bears haven't been able to find a trade partner for Nick Foles. But perhaps they've found one in the Jets, according to Jeremy Fowler.
Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.
The Green Bay Packers’ continuing, colossal botchery of the Aaron Rodgers situation is epic. If it ends wrong it will stain one of the NFL’s most storied franchises enough to make the ghost of Vince Lombardi weep.
Matt Schembechler said his father didn't want to hear about allegations that a Michigan team doctor sexually assaulted boys and young men.
Rivera says he's learned from the mistakes he made with Haskins last year.
Per Ian Rapoport, multiple NFL teams are interested in former Georgis football defensive tackle Geno Atkins.
The world could get its first look at Trevor Lawrence in game action in late August.
Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers gave Campbell a deal with four voidable yers and a signing bonus of just over $1 million.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has far more experience than any other quarterback on the Washington Football Team and he’s making more money than the other three players at the position combined, but head coach Ron Rivera isn’t crowning him as the starter for Week 1 at the moment. After anointing Dwayne Haskins as the starter heading into [more]
The San Francisco 49ers had to cut out a week of rookie development because of a rule they broke in rookie minicamp.
The 49ers also canceled their minicamp on Wednesday.
Bob Bowlsby used East Lansing as his punching bag when shooting down the idea of playing CFP games at home sites.
George Kittle likes what he's seen from "freak athlete" Trey Lance thus far.