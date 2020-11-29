Patriots QB Cam Newton's gameday outfit for Week 12 vs. Cardinals is ... unique

Newton rocks unique gameday outfit for Week 12 vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's style is nothing if not original.

New England Patriots fans have been introduced to Newton's one-of-a-kind fashion sense this season, as the quarterback has showed up to games wearing some very colorful outfits.

Newton's getup as he arrived to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots' Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals didn't feature much color -- but it didn't lack flair. (Newton's fit is the second photo in the slideshow.)

We're no fashion experts, so we'll just toss it to NBC Sports Boston's Michael Holley for his breakdown.

.@MichaelSHolley's reaction to Cam's outfit today is priceless pic.twitter.com/KWqOxHcDGO — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 29, 2020

That is a look, indeed.

New England will need Newton to be on his A-game Sunday against Kyler Murray and the 6-4 Cardinals. Newton played one of his better games last week while throwing for 365 yards against the Houston Texans, but the Patriots' loss dropped them to 4-6 and put them in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Temperature at kickoff should be north of 50 degrees -- which means Newton can probably ditch the blanket.