Patriots QB Cam Newton suffers apparent hand injury at OTA practice

FOXBORO -- Cam Newton's OTA practice session on Friday was cut short due to injury.

About an hour into the workout, Newton left a quarterback drill and walked over to team physician Dr. Mark Price and head trainer Jim Whalen. The group was focused on Newton's right hand. The Patriots quarterback continually pronated his right wrist to simulate a follow-through and he seemed to be focused on the area of his right hand between his index finger and his thumb.

Newton had his hands on his head at one point while meeting with Price and Whalen. He also was doubled over after meeting with medical personnel, clearly uncomfortable, before taking a knee and hanging his head for a moment. Eventually Patriots owner Robert Kraft came over to check in with Newton, as did offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and receiver Nelson Agholor.

Newton did not participate in the remainder of the practice, getting just four snaps in the more competitive offense-versus-defense periods that dominated the last half of the session.

Newton is normally very vocal during drills and between practice periods. He can often be seen shouting to teammates or dancing in those moments. After suffering his injury, for obvious reasons, he was less vocal. But for teammates his presence still served as a positive influence. Newton watched drills and team periods closely despite not participating.

"He's still around," receiver Nelson Agholor said after practice. "He still talks to the wide receivers. He talks to his teammates. You feel him. You still feel him, man. That's why he's a great teammate. He's a quarterback, but he's also a great teammate.

"He loves football. Even when he's not physically taking reps, you still feel his presence. That's every week, even when it's another quarterback throwing. He's still there, rooting everybody on, encouraging great throws, great catches, teaching. Things like that. It's his energy, man. He truly loves the game of football."

In the first quarterback drill of the practice after Newton left, veteran Brian Hoyer led the way for the team's three remaining quarterbacks. Mac Jones was the first quarterback up in the next offense-versus-defense period, a 7-on-7 period, and Jarrett Stidham was the first passer up for 11-on-11 work later in the practice.

Jones, who had an up-and-down day as a passer, wore a compression sleeve on his right calf. He went 8-for-11 in team periods, though five of those might have been deemed "check downs" to backs near the line of scrimmage.

Stidham was the most impressive quarterback on the afternoon. He went 13-for-14 in team periods, making one throw after calling for a change at the line of scrimmage, making two to Kendrick Bourne along the sideline, and hitting on one to Jakobi Meyers over the middle for a good gain. The one pass that was not completed was dropped by Jakob Johnson.

Hoyer went 7-for-13 in the practice and had two passes dropped.