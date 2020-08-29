Cam Newton and Bill Belichick appear to be "meshing" just fine.

The New England Patriots quarterback has made it clear throughout the summer he's grateful for his new opportunity in Foxboro. On Friday, he expressed his "gratitude" by posting a photo of him with head coach Bill Belichick.

Take a look below:

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Newton is the favorite to be the Patriots' Week 1 starter, but he continues to battle for that spot with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer. While he won't commit to a starting QB just yet, Belichick has had nothing but positive things to say about Newton so far in camp.

After nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Newton signed an incentive-laden deal with the Patriots during the offseason. The 2015 NFL MVP clearly has a chip on his shoulder entering the 2020 campaign, so it's no surprise to see him share his gratitude for the opportunity to prove himself.

Patriots QB Cam Newton shows 'gratitude' in photo with Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston