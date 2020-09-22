Patriots QB Cam Newton set this impressive NFL record in Week 2

Cam Newton set this impressive NFL record in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots came up a yard short in their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but the veteran quarterback did set an NFL record at CenturyLink Field.

Newton completed 30 of 44 pass attempts for 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also made a strong impact in the run game with 47 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the 35-30 defeat.

His ability to score running the football also moved him past a few Pro Football Hall of Famers to set a new mark for the most games with multiple rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

An @NFL record for @CameronNewton.



Newton passes Otto Graham, Jack Kemp, Steve McNair and Steve Young for the most multi-rush touchdown games by a quarterback in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/F49Z890e2p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020

Newton has scored on the ground twice in each of the first two games, in addition to totaling 112 rushing yards (4.7 per carry).

His four rushing touchdowns are tied for the league lead with former teammate and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Newton already owns the record for career rushing touchdowns by a QB with 62.

The 31-year-old veteran's ability to pass and run effectively has given the Patriots offense a new dimension at the quarterback position, and the early returns are pretty encouraging.