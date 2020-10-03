Cam Newton reportedly tests positive for coronavirus; Patriots vs. Chiefs postponed

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly is in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

The NFL is postponing Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to either Monday or Tuesday after learning of positive coronavirus tests on both teams.

The NFL's decision came a short time after multiple reports stated New England quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive. It's unclear who on the Chiefs tested positive.

NFL Media reported that Newton was added to the team's reserve/COVID list Saturday and that no one else on the team has tested positive. The Patriots confirmed a player tested positive, but did not name Newton.

The development comes hours after reports that an eighth player on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus. The Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for Sunday, was pushed back earlier this week to Oct. 25.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.