Patriots QB Cam Newton has perfect reason for working out around trash cans

Cam Newton has funny, but logical reason for working out around trash cans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 NFL season was a struggle for Cam Newton, to say the least.

The 30-year-old quarterback dealt with COVID-19 early in the season, and he was unable to consistently play at a high level after returning to the field.

It's unknown what the future holds for Newton. He will be an unrestricted free agent March 17.

He's already hard at work fine tuning his skills and staying in shape during the offseason. Newton posted photos to his Instagram page Thursday showing him working out around trash cans. There's a specific reason why the trash cans are there, and it actually makes a lot of sense.

"Getting back to the basics and working the craft!! Also having a constant reminder of keeping MOTIVATION close enough to you to REMIND YOU WHAT NOT TO BE.... and that's TRASH!!

It's an interesting motivational tactic, but if it works, that's what matters.

Could the Patriots bring back Newton for another season? It's not outside the realm of possibility. The Patriots have many different options to consider at quarterback, ranging from a Newton reunion, making a trade, signing a veteran free agent or drafting a player in the first round.

Wherever Newton plays in 2021, he'll have plenty of motivation to perform better than he did in Foxboro last year.