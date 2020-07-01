Cam Newton's reported agreement to sign with the New England Patriots has bolstered the team's chances of success in the 2020 NFL season.

Oddsmakers already have improved the Patriots' odds to win the AFC East division -- they're the favorites again -- as well as their chances of winning the AFC championship and Super Bowl LV.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

There are high expectations for Newton himself, too. The 31-year-old quarterback won the NFL MVP award in 2015 and has played at the level of a top 12-15 quarterback for much of his nine-year career.

DraftKings Sportsbook has updated its player totals for Newton ahead of next season. Here are the latest odds:

Passing Yards: 3000.5

Over -110, Under -110



Passing Touchdowns: 17.5

Over -110, Under -110



Newton, if healthy, should be able to hit the over on these totals.

He threw for more than 3,001 yards in each of his first eight seasons. Newton didn't reach that total in 2019 because he played only the first two games before missing the remaining 14 due to injury. The veteran quarterback averaged 22.75 touchdowns over his first eight seasons, and he also went over 17.5 in every year during that span. In 2018, Newton tallied 3,395 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes despite missing two games.

The concern for anyone taking the over on these 2020 totals is Newton's health. He's taken a lot of hits in his career, and his 2019 campaign was derailed by multiple injuries. But if Newton wins the starting quarterback job over Jarrett Stidham and he's able to stay healthy consistently, the 31-year-old should have enough weapons in the passing game and a good enough offensive line to reach 3,001-plus yards and 18 touchdowns.

Will Patriots QB Cam Newton go over or under these passing yards, TD totals in 2020? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston