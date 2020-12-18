Patriots QB Cam Newton had awesome reaction to his first big snowstorm in Boston

Cam Newton had awesome reaction to his first big snowstorm in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston was one of many areas around the United States that got pummeled by a snow storm in recent days, and while the winter weather is not for everyone, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton certainly enjoyed it.

“Oh my goodness, I found myself looking out the window yesterday and last night and it almost felt like a kid at Christmas looking for Santa,” Newton said in a video press conference Thursday. “I am looking out like, ‘Oh my God. Look at all this snow.'”

Newton also extended a thanks to the city and town workers who clear out the snow and try to make the roads easier to drive on.

“I was mesmerized by the guys who were trying to clean up the snow,” Newton said. “I don’t even know the machines names, but shout out to those guys who salt the roads and clean the roads and things like that because it's a job that doesn’t get noticed but is extremely needed.”

The veteran quarterback is in his first season with the Patriots after spending the first nine years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. It doesn't snow too often in Carolina.

Newton and the Patriots won't be playing in the New England snow on Sunday. Quite the opposite, in fact. They will be travelling to South Florida to play the rival Miami Dolphins in a pivotal Week 15 matchup for both teams.

The Patriots do play their final two regular season games at Gillette Stadium -- Week 16 vs. the Buffalo Bills and Week 17 vs. the New York Jets -- so we could see a couple snowy matchups to end the 2020 campaign.