Patriots QB Cam Newton drops awesome hype video ahead of Broncos matchup

Cam Newton is back.

The New England Patriots quarterback missed the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a positive COVID-19 test. New England’s Week 5 contest against the Denver Broncos was rescheduled to Week 6 — which will be Newton’s first game in 21 days.

Bill Belichick started Brian Hoyer against the Chiefs and ended up with Jarrett Stidham on the field, but both quarterbacks had two turnovers. Despite the defense playing incredibly, the offense couldn’t get enough going to pull away with a win.

A rested Newton will change that around and here’s his hype video ahead of the game that’ll have fans ready as well.