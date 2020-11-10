Patriots QB Cam Newton dealing with neck injury ahead of matchup with Ravens

Quinton Mayo

Cam Newton dealing with neck injury ahead of matchup with Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cam Newton is dealing with a literal pain in his neck from leading his team to a 30-27 win over the Jets on Monday.

"My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side," Newton said. "So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today."

Newton was on the receiving end of this monster hit from Jets safety, Ashtyn Davis. It was deemed a personal foul for helmet-to-helmet contact which resulted in a Patriots first down.

The injury comes on a shorter turnaround week for the Patriots, who face the Baltimore Ravens travel on Sunday Night Football, a game in which Baltimore opened up as -6.5 point road favorites according to PointsBet USA.

 