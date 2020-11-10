Patriots QB Cam Newton dealing with neck injury ahead of matchup with Ravens

Cam Newton dealing with neck injury ahead of matchup with Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cam Newton is dealing with a literal pain in his neck from leading his team to a 30-27 win over the Jets on Monday.

Cam Newton, to @TheGregHillShow, after taking big hit: "My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side. So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today."



Newton laughs, and acknowledges the play was his fault, but got them 15 yards/penalty — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2020

"My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side," Newton said. "So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today."

Newton was on the receiving end of this monster hit from Jets safety, Ashtyn Davis. It was deemed a personal foul for helmet-to-helmet contact which resulted in a Patriots first down.

‼️ OH BOY



The rookie Ashtyn Davis just dined out on Cam Newton 😲



📺: #NEvsNYJ on @ESPNAusNZ or https://t.co/5qsWEK96We pic.twitter.com/UEEOc3gcy3 — NFL Australia (@NFLAustralia) November 10, 2020

The injury comes on a shorter turnaround week for the Patriots, who face the Baltimore Ravens travel on Sunday Night Football, a game in which Baltimore opened up as -6.5 point road favorites according to PointsBet USA.