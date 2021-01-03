Patriots QB Cam Newton breaks team record that stood for more than 40 years
Cam Newton's longest run of the 2020 NFL season was enough for the New England Patriots quarterback to break a team record that stood for more than 40 years.
The veteran QB called his own number on a second down play in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 17 game versus the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Newton ran 49 yards into Jets territory, and he set two records on the play. One of them was setting the mark for the longest run by a quarterback in team history.
The other record set on that 49-yard run was breaking Steve Grogan's mark for the most rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback in a single season. Grogan's previous record of 539 yards was set more than 40 years ago.
Newton entered Sunday ranked fourth among quarterbacks in rushing yards with 513. His 12 rushing touchdowns are the most among quarterbacks and the third-most among all players.