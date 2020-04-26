New Patriots QB Brian Lewerke trying to emulate this great passer

The New England Patriots may not have selected a quarterback during the 2020 NFL Draft. And they may be showing faith in second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham as he looks to win the starting job next year.

But don't forget that there will still be a battle at the quarterback position. If it's not for the starting job, then it will be for a spot as a third-string developmental backup behind Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots added a couple of players in undrafted free agency to compete in the quarterback room. One of them is Brian Lewerke. The former Michigan State quarterback was a three-year starter and two-time captain in Mark Dantonio's pro-style offense. And he's hoping that he can make a roster at the next level.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

In the lead-up to the draft, Lewerke outlined what his strengths and weaknesses were as a prospect. He understood that his experience in Dantonio's offense would give him a chance to get acclimated to the league quickly, but he also had one major area that he was looking to improve.

"The biggest feedback I have gotten in the process so far is that teams are impressed with my understanding of offenses and plays, the ability to memorize and repeat information quickly," Lewerke wrote in a story for CBS Detroit. "The biggest thing I'm working on is my accuracy with the football, and I have been consistently working on my footwork and my arm angle trying to perfect that going forward."

The accuracy piece will be very important for Lewerke. He only completed 57.7 percent of his collegiate passes and that won't cut it at the NFL level. But another undrafted Michigan state quarterback turned Patriot, Hoyer, had similar issues in college but improved his completion percentage from a mark of 55.8 percent during his college career to 59 percent during his pro career. So, maybe Lewerke could do that as well if he's coached up in New England.

Story continues

Hoyer actually may be a good comparison for Lewerke. Not just because they're both undrafted quarterbacks from Michigan State named Brian. They both had limited accuracy but had the size and arm talent needed to improve at the next level.

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here:

And while Hoyer ended up becoming a career backup and spot starter, Lewerke has higher hopes. In fact, he has been watching one of the league's better quarterbacks over the course of the offseason in order to try to emulate some of what he does.

"Recently, I've been looking at Aaron Rodgers," Lewerke said in a late-March interview with Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. "His throwing motion is just so clean. I'm trying to emulate a couple things that he does in that sense. And obviously he's a great winner. He knows how to win games and he knows how to put the ball in the right place. So, I've been looking at some YouTube videos of him to study his stuff and see what I can copy."

If Lewerke can pick up a few tips from Rodgers' play, perhaps that will help. After all, Rodgers' 64.6 completion percentage ranks as the 10th-best in NFL history and the sixth-best among active quarterbacks.

We'll soon see if Lewerke can improve at the NFL level, but his first goal will be impressing the Patriots enough to make the team carry a third quarterback on the roster. He'll be battling J'Mar Smith, another undrafted free agent, for reps, so it should be interesting to watch that competition if and when NFL training camps open.

New Patriots QB Brian Lewerke trying to emulate this great passer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston