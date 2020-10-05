Patriots QB Brian Hoyer's big block vs. Chiefs sparks great Twitter reactions

Justin Leger

Hoyer's big block vs. Chiefs sparks great Twitter reactions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Hoyer filled in for Cam Newton during Monday night's New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs matchup, and it didn't take long for him to get onto a highlight-reel.

It wasn't a passing highlight, however. The veteran QB showed off his blocking skills on a reverse run by Pats wide receiver Isaiah Zuber in the first quarter, and it was pretty impressive. Check it out below:

Twitter predictably had some great reactions to Hoyer's surprising play:

Hoyer's interception in the Patriots' next drive may have spoiled his big moment, but it was a nice effort nonetheless.

Monday night marked Hoyer's first-ever Patriots start.