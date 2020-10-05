Patriots QB Brian Hoyer's big block vs. Chiefs sparks great Twitter reactions

Hoyer's big block vs. Chiefs sparks great Twitter reactions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Hoyer filled in for Cam Newton during Monday night's New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs matchup, and it didn't take long for him to get onto a highlight-reel.

It wasn't a passing highlight, however. The veteran QB showed off his blocking skills on a reverse run by Pats wide receiver Isaiah Zuber in the first quarter, and it was pretty impressive. Check it out below:

Twitter predictably had some great reactions to Hoyer's surprising play:

Brian Hoyer, fullback. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 5, 2020

Brian Hoyer is eternal — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 5, 2020

HOYSTER BLOCK — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 5, 2020

Brian Hoyer auditioning for backup linebacker — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 5, 2020

Hoyer throwing blocks?! 👀 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 5, 2020

BRO BRIAN HOYER JUST LAYED A BLOCK ON A DEFENSIVE TACKLE — volt 🧢 (@Go_On_Volt) October 5, 2020

Bryan Hoyer throwing blocks on D-linemen, you love to see it. — Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) October 5, 2020

Brian Hoyer sure can block. That is all. — Eric Wilbur (@GlobeEricWilbur) October 5, 2020

That was an impressive chip block by Brian Hoyer. 😯 — Chris Vosters (@CJVosters) October 5, 2020

Brian Hoyer throwing a successful block against Derrick Nnadi will not be topped for unlikeliness from this NFL season. — Andy Hutchins (@AndyHutchins) October 5, 2020

My man Brian Hoyer just threw a mean block on a d-lineman who had about 100lbs on him in weight! 😂💪 — Leverett Ball (@Leverett12) October 5, 2020

Hoyer's interception in the Patriots' next drive may have spoiled his big moment, but it was a nice effort nonetheless.

Monday night marked Hoyer's first-ever Patriots start.