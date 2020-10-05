Patriots QB Brian Hoyer carries long personal losing streak into Chiefs game

It's been a long, long time since Hoyer won a game as starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Though the Patriots haven't confirmed it yet, all signs are pointing to Brian Hoyer starting under center Monday night when New England faces the Chiefs.

If Hoyer earns the start, he'll be looking to do something he hasn't done in four years and three days, or a span of 1,465 days: win a football game as starting quarterback.

Since Hoyer's last victory — a 17-14 Bears win over the Lions on October 2, 2016 — Hoyer has lost 10 straight games as a starter, while predominantly serving as a backup over that stretch.

That losing skid involves three starts with the Bears in 2016, six starts with the 49ers in 2017, and one start with the Colts a season ago. Overall, Hoyer has completed 58.8 percent of his passes during the streak, averaging almost 220 yards per game while throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, good for a QB rating of 75.8.

But while Hoyer hasn't walked off the field as a starter with a win in over four years, he has managed to keep most of those games close. Eight of those losses came by a total of 24 points, with six coming by a field goal or less. Only two of the losses were double-digit defeats.

Considering the Patriots are 11-point underdogs for the contest — their largest point spread as underdogs since Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams — oddsmakers aren't expecting Hoyer and the Pats to keep it that close this time around against the defending champs.

But who knows? Maybe the 34-year-old journeyman can author a shocker.