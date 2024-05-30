Patriots QB Bailey Zappe reflects on tumultuous 2023 season

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe reflected on his play last season in a session with the media on Wednesday.

Zappe kept the Patriots afloat while quarterback Mac Jones struggled throughout the course of the season. He finished the year with 1,272 passing yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

For all of the struggles he had last year, there were some highlights. This included wins in two out of three games in December, including a thrilling 26-23 victory over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve.

Still, the Patriots finished 4-13 on the season in what was a tumultuous year for the quarterback room. Zappe got his first taste of action against the Dallas Cowboys, as Mac Jones was benched in the second half. It happened again against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, as the inconsistent play of Jones continued to be a concern.

Zappe kept things even-keel when asked about last season, as transcribed by NFL reporter Zack Cox.

“There were some things personally that I felt like I did really good, and there were some things that I feel I did really bad at,” said Zappe. “Mistakes that I made cost us games.”

It will be interesting to see where Zappe fits in the quarterback room this season with multiple new additions, including Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye and Joe Milton III.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire