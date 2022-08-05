Patriots QB Bailey Zappe noticeably improving in first training camp

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is making progress throughout the course of training camp.

Zappe has found himself getting a lot of playing time after Brian Hoyer missed five of the Patriots first eight camp practices. As a result, the Western Kentucky product has managed to get some work in.

Zappe could be a crucial part of a New England quarterback room that has undergone some changes. Jarrett Stidham is in Las Vegas, and Hoyer looks to work his way back from his illness.

Zappe comes to New England after a successful collegiate career that saw him record the most passing yards in a season and most passing touchdowns in a season in 2021. Now, he is looking to make an impact for New England. Coach Bill Belichick is pleased with the progress the quarterback has made.

“He’s making progress every day,” Belichick said before Thursday’s practice, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox “Every day’s a learning day for him. Every day’s a good day — he does some things better, then we put some new things in. Sometimes that’s a process, depending on what it is and how familiar he is with it and how comfortable he is with it.

“But he’s gotten better every day. Hopefully, that’ll continue. Sometimes it levels off, sometimes it drops off, sometimes it climbs higher, so we’ll just have to see. But he’s good to work with.”

This training camp could be important for Zappe as Hoyer gets older. A good camp could help his stock improve in the quarterback room, and help New England continue to plan for the future.

