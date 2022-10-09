Patriots QB Bailey Zappe made history in Sunday’s win over Lions
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe made some history on Sunday by winning his first start at Gillette Stadium and having a touchdown pass to boot.
The last Patriots quarterback to do so was Tom Ramsey in November 1987 against the Indianapolis Colts, per the FOX broadcast. Ramsey went 12-of-26 in the game and threw for 183 yards and a touchdown, as the Patriots won by a 24-0 margin.
Zappe went 17-of-21 on Sunday afternoon, throwing for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The lone touchdown pass was a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The touchdown extended the Patriots’ lead to 26-0 towards the end of the third quarter. If Zappe can continue to play at a high level, he could be in good shape to make more Patriots rookie history later this season.
