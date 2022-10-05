Patriots QB Bailey Zappe made history at Lambeau Field

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe made history in his debut at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

He became the first visiting player to make his pro debut at the hallowed venue and throw a touchdown pass in the same game. This is especially significant given that Lambeau is one of the oldest stadiums in pro sports. It first opened in 1957.

Zappe connected with wideout DeVante Parker for the score. The touchdown pass gave New England a 17-14 lead, following the extra point. The pass continued the scoring barrage by both teams, as the Patriots hung in throughout the course of the game. They would go on to lose 27-24 in overtime.

Bailey Zappe is the 1st player to EVER make his NFL debut as a visitor at Lambeau Field and throw a TD pass in that game… Lambeau opened in 1957 pic.twitter.com/D4JqReH0xp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 2, 2022

Despite the loss, Zappe accomplished an achievement that he can certainly hang his hat on.

List

3 standout stars for Patriots in Week 4 loss to Packers

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire