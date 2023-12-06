Patriots QB Bailey Zappe indicates he’s starting without directly saying it

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe indicated that he would be the starter for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zappe did not put up tremendous numbers against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Nevertheless, he was able to limit turnovers and move the football. He went 13-of-23 on the afternoon and threw for 141 yards.

He averaged 5.6 yards per pass attempt and finished with a 52 percent completion percentage. His 141 passing yards were his most since a 309-yard effort against the Cleveland Browns last season.

The quarterback delivered the news when asked if he would be the starter against the Steelers, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

“Coach has made it pretty clear,” said Zappe. “But I’ll let him announce it to everybody. That’s private right now, and whenever he announces it, that’s with him.”

Fortunately for Zappe, Sunday’s loss can quickly be put in the back of his mind. He will take on a Pittsburgh Steelers team that is also starting its backup quarterback, Mitch Trubisky.

There could be real upset potential with the Steelers coming off a shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire