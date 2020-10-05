Patriots put Sony Michel on IR, remove Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski from IR
Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs, the Patriots have made a couple of transactions. Receiver Gunner Olszewski and running back Damien Harris have been promoted from injured reserve while running back Sony Michel and Cody Davis have been placed on IR. For Michel, he has been a decent producer for New England in the running game this season. The former Georgia star has recorded 26 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown the season. It will be interesting to see what Harris, in particular, can do and how much of a role he will have in the running game on Monday night