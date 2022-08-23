Linebacker Ronnie Perkins didn’t appear in any games for the Patriots after being drafted in the third round of last year’s draft and he won’t be appearing in any games for the AFC East team this season either.

Perkins was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Perkins ended last season on injured reserve after being inactive for the first 13 weeks of the season.

It’s unclear what kind of role Perkins might have had with the Patriots if healthy, but missing two full seasons to start a career makes it hard to make any plans for him in the future.

The Patriots also placed 2022 seventh-round offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the reserve/non-football injury list. He will be ineligible to play in the first four games of the season as a result.

Patriots put Ronnie Perkins on IR, Andrew Stueber on NFI list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk