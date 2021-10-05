Patriots put left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Mike Onwenu on COVID-19 list

The Patriots are suddenly without the left side of their offensive line.

New England’s starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and starting left guard Mike Onwenu were both placed on the COVID-19 list.

There was no immediate word on whether they were placed on the list because of a close contact with someone who tested positive or because they themselves tested positive, and also no word on whether they’re vaccinated. That would affect how much time they need to miss.

Losing two starting offensive linemen won’t make life any easier for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, although even without Wynn and Onwenu the Patriots would remain heavy favorites on Sunday at Houston.

