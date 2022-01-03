Patriots put Kristian Wilkerson back on practice squad after breakout game vs. Jaguars
Wilkerson back on practice squad after big game vs. Jags
Kristian Wilkerson's promotion to the New England Patriots' 53-man roster will have to wait.
The Patriots wide receiver was reverted back to the practice squad a day after his breakout game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Also returning to the practice squad were defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and defensive back D'Angelo Ross.
Wilkerson was promoted to the active roster for Sunday's game to replace N'Keal Harry, who was a healthy scratch for the Week 17 matchup. The 24-year-old wideout made the most of his opportunity with four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 50-10 win.
Ekuale served as a COVID-19 replacement on the Patriots' defensive line Sunday while Ross was active over fellow cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams.
The Patriots also placed CB Myles Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday along with practice squad offensive lineman Will Sherman.
New England is set to visit the Miami Dolphins for its regular-season finale next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.