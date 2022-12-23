There was word this week that Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury and the team confirmed it on Friday.

Cardona has been placed on injured reserve, so he will not be eligible to play until after the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Patriots aren’t sure to qualify for the postseason and Cardona reportedly has a torn tendon that would keep him out beyond that point anyway.

Cardona’s injury ends a streak of 127 consecutive regular season games played.

Long snapper Tucker Addington has been signed to the 53-man roster. He played at Sam Houston State and was drafted in the USFL.

The Patriots also elevated kicker Tristan Vizcaino and wide receiver Scotty Washington from the practice squad. They will revert back after Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

Patriots put Joe Cardona on IR, sign Tucker Addington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk