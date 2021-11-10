Patriots put Jarrett Stidham on 53-man roster after IR stint

The New England Patriots have put quarterback Jarrett Stidham on 53-man roster after starting the season on injured reserve with a back injury. He underwent a procedure during training camp.

It’s possible Stidham will immediately ascend to QB2 behind Mac Jones and ahead of Brian Hoyer. Last season, Stidham jumped past Hoyer as the backup when 2020 starter Cam Newton missed time due to COVID-19.

Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick, has completed 24 of 48 passes for 27 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games played. He replaced center James Ferentz on the 53-man roster. It seems New England is happy to have three quarterbacks.

List